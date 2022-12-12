UK's Home REIT declares qtrly dividend; rejects Viceroy claims again

Adds company comment, background

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK's Home REIT HOMEH.L declared an interim dividend for the June-quarter on Monday and reiterated it believed all allegations raised by short-seller Viceroy Research questioning its financial status are "without substance".

The REIT declared an interim dividend of 1.38 pence per share for the period from June 1 to Aug. 31, citing robust rental income, strong balance sheet and conservative leverage position.

The housing provider for the homeless had delayed issuing its results, which were due for publication on Nov. 28, pending verification by its auditor following last month's report by Viceroy.

Viceroy had raised questions about a range of issues, including the valuation of Home REIT's properties and the ability of its tenants to pay rent.

Home REIT on Monday said following its internal investigations, the board was reaffirming that the company's

portfolio fulfilled its "sole focus of providing safe and secure accommodation to some of the most vulnerable in society", while generating shareholder value.

