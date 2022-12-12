UK's Home REIT declares dividend; rejects Viceroy allegations again

December 12, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK's Home REIT HOMEH.L declared an interim dividend of 1.38 pence a share for the June-quarter on Monday and reiterated it believed all allegations raised by short-seller Viceroy Research questioning its financial status are "without substance".

