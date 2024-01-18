News & Insights

UK's Home REIT appoints new chair as board members set to step down

January 18, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on company's woes in paragraph 3-4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - UK's Home REIT HOMEH.L, a housing provider for the homeless, appointed Michael O'Donnell as chair on Thursday, succeeding Lynne Fennah who would step down, as the company battles investor pressure over its lacklustre performance.

"The remaining members of the board understand that shareholders would like to see a refresh of the board and so they will step down on publication of the company's financial results," Home REIT said in a statement.

The company was rocked by a report in November 2022 from short-seller Viceroy Research that raised several concerns, including the valuation of the company's assets and non-payment of rent by some tenants.

In September, Home REIT appointed global property services firm Jones Lang LaSalle to undertake a valuation of its entire portfolio.

O'Donnell, 56, is currently a non-executive director and chairs the remuneration committee of British self-storage firm Big Yellow Group. He will be entrusted with overseeing the publication of Home REIT's audited financial results, as investor frustration mounts.

The company did not specify when it would publish its results.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.