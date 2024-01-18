UK's Home REIT appoints new chair as board members set to step down

Adds background on company's woes in paragraph 3-4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - UK's Home REIT HOMEH.L, a housing provider for the homeless, appointed Michael O'Donnell as chair on Thursday, succeeding Lynne Fennah who would step down, as the company battles investor pressure over its lacklustre performance.

"The remaining members of the board understand that shareholders would like to see a refresh of the board and so they will step down on publication of the company's financial results," Home REIT said in a statement.

The company was rocked by a report in November 2022 from short-seller Viceroy Research that raised several concerns, including the valuation of the company's assets and non-payment of rent by some tenants.

In September, Home REIT appointed global property services firm Jones Lang LaSalle to undertake a valuation of its entire portfolio.

O'Donnell, 56, is currently a non-executive director and chairs the remuneration committee of British self-storage firm Big Yellow Group. He will be entrusted with overseeing the publication of Home REIT's audited financial results, as investor frustration mounts.

The company did not specify when it would publish its results.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

