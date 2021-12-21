UK's Hiscox names Paul Cooper as CFO

US Markets

British insurer Hiscox Ltd said on Tuesday it has appointed industry veteran Paul Cooper as its group chief financial officer.

The appointment comes at a time the Lloyd's of London insurer is benefiting from strong premiums written this year, helped in part by a jump in cyber premiums in the wake of rising ransomware attacks.

Cooper, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, joins Hiscox from asset manager and life insurer M&G MNG.L, where he was interim CFO. He is also the finance chief for Prudential Assurance Co.

Cooper previously served as finance director for Hiscox UK and Europe from 2006 to 2011.

Last month, Hiscox said Liz Breeze would be the group's CFO from Jan.1 on an interim basis.

