UK's Hikma sees higher 2021 sales, posts increase in FY profit

Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it expects higher sales for all of its three businesses for the new year, after it posted a rise in annual core operating profit driven by its injectables and generics segments.

The company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said core operating profit was $566 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $508 million last year.

