UK's Hikma sees higher 2021 sales, posts increase in FY profit

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L said on Thursday it expects higher sales for all of its three businesses for the new year, after it posted a rise in annual core operating profit driven by its injectables and generics segments.

The company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said core operating profit was $566 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $508 million last year.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

