UK's Heathrow Airport says July passenger numbers down 88%

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday passenger numbers in July were down 88% year-on-year as coronavirus restrictions continued to prevent most people from travelling.

The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain's Ferrovial FER.MC, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said 60% of Heathrow's route network remained grounded.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

