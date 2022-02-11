UK's Heathrow airport says Jan passenger traffic weaker than expected

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said on Friday travel demand in January was weaker than expected, as fears of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant dented confidence, with over 1.3 million passengers cancelling or not booking trips.

The airport, however, kept its forecast for the year unchanged of just over half of pre-pandemic levels, as bookings for summer holidays outside the UK was recovering.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.