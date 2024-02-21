News & Insights

UK's Heathrow Airport posts first adjusted profit in four years

February 21, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - UK's Heathrow Airport posted its first adjusted profit in four years on Wednesday, buoyed by firm travel demand in the last quarter of 2023.

The airport, one of the busiest hubs in the world, said adjusted profit before tax came in at 38 million pounds ($47.96 million) for the year-ended Dec. 31, compared with a 684 million pound loss a year earlier.

Heathrow added that no dividends were paid in 2023 and forecast none for this year, but said that it was a possibility.

($1 = 0.7924 pounds)

