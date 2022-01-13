UK's Hays upbeat on profit as employers seek permanent hires

Adds details on outlook, CEO comments and background

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Recruitment agency Hays Plc HAYS.L said on Thursday its annual profit is expected to surpass market expectations after a record second quarter saw firms hiring more permanent employees.

The British company, which is largely focused on hiring for white-collar roles, expects its operating profit to come in at 200 million pounds ($274.46 million) for the year through June 30, 2022.

While recruitment demand returned due to higher vacancies amid hybrid working, the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant has raised fresh concerns.

"It is too early to quantify how the Omicron variant will impact our New Year 'return to work' trends, which as usual will be a key driver of second-half performance," Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox said in a statement.

Hays, London's biggest publicly listed recruiter, said net fees surged 32% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a 16% fall in the prior year.

The London-based recruiter, like others in the industry, said there were clear signs of skill shortages and wage inflation as employers' and candidate confidence remains high.

The company and its rivals, including PageGroup PAGE.L and Robert Walters RWA.L have witnessed a boom in business. Since the pandemic, most global recruiters are rushing to fill up vacancies as workspaces are adopting hybrid working models and adapt to the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7287 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

