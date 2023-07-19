News & Insights

UK's Hargreaves net new business rises from prior quarter

July 19, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net new business came in at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.20 billion), up 6% from the prior quarter, supported by investors buying into tax-free investment products.

Closing Assets under Administration came in at 134 billion pounds in the quarter ended June 30, up 2% from end-March, the investment platform said.

($1 = 0.7716 pounds)

