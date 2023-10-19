News & Insights

UK's Hargreaves Lansdown's new client growth slows

October 19, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L reported 8,000 net new clients for the first quarter on Thursday, which was lower than the previous three-month period, amid flailing investor confidence due to choppy markets.

The investment platform had added 13,000 new clients between April and June.

The company's net new business fell to 600 million pounds ($726.7 million) in the latest quarter, from 1.7 billion pounds in the previous quarter and from 0.7 billion pounds in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

