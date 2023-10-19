UK's Hargreaves Lansdown's new client growth slows

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L reported 8,000 net new clients for the first quarter on Thursday, which was lower than the previous three-month period, amid flailing investor confidence due to choppy markets.

The investment platform had added 13,000 new clients between April and June.

The company's net new business fell to 600 million pounds ($726.7 million) in the latest quarter, from 1.7 billion pounds in the previous quarter and from 0.7 billion pounds in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

