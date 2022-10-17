UK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down

Adds details, background

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Chris Hill would step down after more than five years in the role.

The announcement comes a day after the company was hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit as 3,200 investors filed claims against the London blue-chip company over the failure of veteran investor Neil Woodford's flagship fund, which was available on the Hargreaves platform.

Hill, 51, would be available until his successor is appointed and to allow time for a handover up to November 2023, Hargreaves said in a statement.

Hargreaves, which also issued a trading update two days ahead of schedule, reported assets under administration of 122.7 billion pounds ($138.41 billion) as at Sept. 30, down from 123.8 billion pounds at the end of June.

The company reported a slowdown in its net new clients number and net new business for its first trading quarter.

