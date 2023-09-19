News & Insights

UK's Hargreaves beats annual profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 19, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L on Tuesday beat its annual profit estimates, supported by net new business growth as rising interest rates pushed investors to take advantage of the investment platform's Active Saving services.

The British company reported its annual profit before tax of 402.7 million pounds ($498.34 million), higher than the company-compiled consensus of 379.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8081 pounds)

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.