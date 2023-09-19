UK's Hargreaves beats annual profit estimates

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L on Tuesday beat its annual profit estimates, supported by net new business growth as rising interest rates pushed investors to take advantage of the investment platform's Active Saving services.

The British company reported its annual profit before tax of 402.7 million pounds ($498.34 million), higher than the company-compiled consensus of 379.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8081 pounds)

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

