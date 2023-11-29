News & Insights

UK's Harbour Energy eyes 'a number' of M&A opportunities

November 29, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - UK's largest oil and gas producer Harbour Energy HBR.L is evaluating "a number of material" merger and acquisition opportunities as it looks to build a global company as part of its strategy, Chief Executive Linda Z Cook said on Wednesday.

"Recent large transactions in our sector and our own discussions with potential counterparties indicate that market conditions for M&A are improving," Cook said in a statement.

"We remain disciplined, balancing the return of excess capital to shareholders with ensuring flexibility for meaningful, value accretive M&A which would support shareholder returns over the longer run."

There have been a couple of mega mergers in the U.S. oil and gas sector recently, such as Exxon Mobil's XOM.N $60 billion deal for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N and Chevron's CVX.N $53 billion deal for Hess Corp HES.N in October.

Harbour Energy itself was created in 2021 after an all-share merger between Chrysaor and Premier Oil to create Britain's largest oil and gas producer.

The London-listed company on Wednesday kept its annual production forecast unchanged.

Harbour Energy shares were up 2.8% in early trade.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

