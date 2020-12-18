UK's Hammerson plans to seek listing on Euronext Dublin

Dec 18 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson Plc HMSO.L said on Friday it intends to seek a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin due to the scale of its investor base and operations in Continental Europe and Ireland.

The company, which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, said it is not raising any new funds or issuing new shares with relation to the admission.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

