UK's Hammerson plans to seek listing on Euronext Dublin

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

London-based mall operator Hammerson Plc said on Friday it intends to seek a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin due to the scale of its investor base and operations in Continental Europe and Ireland.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson Plc HMSO.L said on Friday it intends to seek a secondary listing on Euronext Dublin due to the scale of its investor base and operations in Continental Europe and Ireland.

The company, which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, said it is not raising any new funds or issuing new shares with relation to the admission.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More