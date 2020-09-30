UK's Hammerson names Rita-Rose Gagné as CEO

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

London-based mall operator Hammerson on Wednesday named Rita-Rose Gagné as its new chief executive officer and executive director, replacing David Atkins.

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson HMSO.L on Wednesday named Rita-Rose Gagné as its new chief executive officer and executive director, replacing David Atkins.

The company, which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, said Gagné will take up her new role with the company before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More