UK's Hammerson names Rita-Rose Gagné as CEO

Sept 30 (Reuters) - London-based mall operator Hammerson HMSO.L on Wednesday named Rita-Rose Gagné as its new chief executive officer and executive director, replacing David Atkins.

The company, which owns Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, said Gagné will take up her new role with the company before the end of the year.

