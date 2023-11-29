UK's Halfords scales back profit forecast range; shares dive

By Aby Jose Koilparambil and Eva Mathews

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords Group HFD.L on Wednesday scaled back the upper end of its profit expectations by 5 million pounds ($6.4 million) as Britons rein in discretionary spending.

Shares in the company, which sells bicycles and is the UK's biggest provider of motoring services and products, slumped about 20% to an over seven-month low of 178 pence in early trading.

The lofty prices of items ranging from energy to food have forced British consumers to curtail non-essential spending to make ends meet, while businesses are looking to rein in costs and woo customers with offers.

Halfords, which has been shifting its focus to steadier revenue streams such as motoring services, said it would speed up investment in that operating model in 10 towns during the rest of its financial year.

Revenue from Halford's 'autocentres' business surged about 34% during the half-year ended Sept. 29, while the 'retail' division saw a tepid 3.2% growth, hurt by a drop in discretionary spending on items like bicycles.

"Conditions could hardly be any more difficult for Halfords, especially in tyres and bikes," Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a note, adding that there was little sign of markets picking up.

Media reports emerged earlier this month that Halfords had received takeover interest from van rental and accident repairs group, Redde Northgate.

Shares had surged to their highest since April 2022 on the news before erasing those gains over the past week or so.

The FTSE Small Cap .FTSC firm now expects full-year underlying pretax profit ranging from 48 million pounds to 53 million pounds, versus 48 million pounds-58 million pounds forecast earlier.

Analysts expect profit of 53.1 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7873 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Bernadette Baum)

