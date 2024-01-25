News & Insights

UK's Halfords logs weak December on bleak festive sales

January 25, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bicycles-to-car parts retailer Halfords HFD.L reported weak December sales, dragged down by lacklustre footfall into its showrooms as inflation-weary customers pulled strings on big ticket items during the festive season.

While third-quarter sales lagged expectations, with December like-for-like sales dropping more than 15%, the start of the fourth quarter returned to growth, the Worcestershire-based company said.

Prolonged cost-of-living crisis has forced British consumers to curtail expenditure on discretionary items with big ticket purchases being particularly hit, while businesses try to rein in costs and woo customers with offers.

Halfords retained its annual profit forecast, backed by further cost-saving measures and continued momentum in its motoring services unit.

The London-listed firm expects its adjusted pre-tax profit for the 12-month period ended December to be between 48 million pounds ($61.1 million) and 53 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7859 pounds)

