UK's Halfords full year profit falls 38%

June 21, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Halfords HFD.L posted a 38% fall in annual profit, after the bike retailer and car servicing group was hit by the tough comparison against COVID-boosted bike demand the previous year, and as it invested in prices to support customers.

For the 12 months to the end of March, Halfords posted underlying pretax profit of 51.5 million pounds ($65.86 million), just behind a consensus forecast of 53.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

