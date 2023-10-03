News & Insights

UK's Greggs shows resilience with quarterly sales rise

October 03, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs GRG.L kept its full-year outlook on Tuesday as underlying sales rose in the third quarter and it won market share, showing the resilience of its value offer in a cost of living crisis now into its second year.

Its like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 14.2% year-on-year over the 13 weeks to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter, having been up 16.0% in the first half. Total sales rose 20.8%.

It said the board's expectations for the full-year outcome were unchanged.

Prior to Tuesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a 2023 pretax profit of 165 million profit according to Refinitiv data, up from 148.3 million pounds in 2022.

