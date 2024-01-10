UK's Greggs reports strong year-end, boosted by demand for Festive Bakes

Adds details on full-year trading in paragraph 2, inflation comment in paragraph 3, CEO quote in paragraph 4-5

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - British baker and food-to-go company Greggs GRG.L said demand for seasonal products such as its Festive Bake, Christmas lunch baguette and hot drinks helped deliver a better-than-expected 9.4% rise in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter.

The strong finish to the year resulted in a 19.6% increase in full-year total sales to 1.81 billion pounds ($2.28 billion), comfortably beating market expectations of a 18.1% rise.

Greggs, which ended 2023 with 2,473 stores, said inflationary pressures were reducing and it anticipated a more stable cost base in the coming year.

Chief Executive Roisin Currie said Greggs would continue to invest in its shops and expand its supply chain in 2024.

"Our value-for-money offer, and the quality of our freshly prepared food and drink continue to evolve and position us well for further progress in the year ahead," she said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

