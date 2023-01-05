UK's Greggs reports 18% rise in Q4 like-for-like sales

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Greggs GRG.Lsaid strong demand for festive bakes, mince pies and salted caramel lattes helped its like-for-like sales rise 18.2% in the final quarter, taking total sales for the year to a better-than-expected 1.51 billion pounds ($1.82 billion).

The British baker and food-to-go chain, which trades from 2,328 stores, however kept to its previous forecast of limited profit growth for the year in light of higher costs for energy, ingredients and staff.

It said on Thursday that cost inflation would continue to be "material" in 2023, but it was confident it would make progress.

Chief Executive Roisin Currie said: "While market conditions in 2023 will remain challenging, our value-for-money offer of freshly-prepared food and drink is highly relevant as consumers look to manage their budgets without compromising on quality and taste."

Analysts on average expect Greggs to post pretax profit of 148.0 million pounds for 2022, up from 145.6 million pounds in 2021, according to a Refinitiv estimate.

