UK's Greggs reports 18% rise in Q4 like-for-like sales

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

January 05, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.L reported a 18.2% rise in like-for-like sales in its final quarter, helping take its total sales for 2022 to a better-than-expected 1.51 billion pounds ($1.82 billion).

The baker and fast-food chain, which sells sausage rolls, coffee and festive bakes, said it continued to see material cost inflation but it was confident it would make good progress in 2023.

($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

