UK's Greggs not hit by cost of living crisis yet, says CEO

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs GRG.L has not yet seen any changes in customer behaviour due to the cost of living crisis, its boss said on Tuesday.

"As of yet we haven't seen changes in customer behaviour," CEO Roisin Currie told Reuters after Greggs reported first-half results.

"We're expecting more pressure on our consumers as we go into autumn with the energy prices, so we will continue to stay very focused on it and continue to watch the market."

Currie noted that when Greggs raised prices by 5 pence to 10 pence in May, it did not see an impact on transactions.

She speculated that with Greggs having an average spend of just under 4 pounds customers were still comfortable parting with their money.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

