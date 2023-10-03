UK's Greggs could launch overseas trial next year

By James Davey

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs GRG.L could launch an overseas trial next year, 15 years after abandoning an attempt to sell baguettes to the Belgians, its boss said on Tuesday.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said the possibility of taking Greggs abroad again was "a live project".

"We have a small team of three that are currently working on that," she told Reuters in an interview after Greggs updated on trading.

"We are doing research around markets, the customer proposition, the demographics, where we think Greggs would work," she said.

"When we start to gain confidence in a market that we think is right for us then we will update on that."

Currie said any move overseas would start with some small trials.

Asked if this could happen next year, she said: "It depends on the opportunities that come up."

"If there's a very compelling opportunity then it may be the case."

Currie would not be drawn on which countries Greggs might enter.

Greggs quit its loss-making, 10-shop business in Belgium in 2008 to focus on its UK operations.

Currie said there was no rush to take Greggs overseas again because it still had lots of growth to go for in the UK.

It currently trades from 2,410 stores and is targeting "significantly more" than 3,000.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

