UK's Greggs appoints new CEO, sees full-year ahead of expectations

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British food-to-go retailer Greggs GRG.L said its retail and property director Roisin Currie would succeed Roger Whiteside as chief executive in May, as it reported a 0.8% rise in like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter compared to two years ago.

The company, known for its sausage rolls, sandwiches and cakes, said it anticipated its full-year outcome would be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Whiteside had given notice of his intention to retire, Greggs said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

