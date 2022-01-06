UK's Greggs appoints new CEO, sees full-year ahead of expectations

British food-to-go retailer Greggs said its retail and property director Roisin Currie would succeed Roger Whiteside as chief executive in May, as it reported a 0.8% rise in like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter compared to two years ago.

The company, known for its sausage rolls, sandwiches and cakes, said it anticipated its full-year outcome would be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Whiteside had given notice of his intention to retire, Greggs said.

