UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were among those due to play Glastonbury in its 50th anniversary year in June.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.