UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift were among those due to play Glastonbury in its 50th anniversary year in June.

