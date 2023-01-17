UK’s giga fail is economic not environmental

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britishvolt has filed for administration, after struggling to raise funds. The collapse of a key battery manufacturer probably doesn’t compromise the government’s plan for the country to switch to electric vehicles. But it leaves a big question mark hanging over the domestic auto industry’s future.

Despite pedigree backers like Glencore, Britishvolt always looked ambitious. Set up by former banker Orral Nadjari, it lacked its own products or customers, and encountered adverse publicity for executive perks like a mansion kitted out with a jacuzzi. Its failure, however, knocks some 30 gigawatt hours out of Britain’s future battery manufacturing industry, over half of Britain’s forecast capacity by 2030 according to the Faraday Institution. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reckons Britain needs around 60 GWh by the same date for Britain’s carmakers to keep their current global share amid major EV adoption.

The government’s plans to phase out new sales of internal combustion engines by 2030 can probably survive, thanks to imports from the likes of China’s BYD,. But boosting battery production for a domestic industry will be hard, given Britain’s lack of raw materials and trade barriers with Europe. Global carmakers are already voting with their feet: they have thus far only announced enough investment to produce 207,000 electric vehicles in the UK by 2030, according to consultancy Inovev. Given that’s less than a fifth of 2019 production volumes, it doesn’t say much for the prospects of a UK sector that employs 180,000 people. (By Neil Unmack)

