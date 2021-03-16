UK's GDP to fall 4% in Q1 - Bank of England head to paper

Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Economic growth in the United Kingdom will fall by 4% in the first quarter from the same period last year and by 19% compared to the first three months of 2019, the governor of the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore Andrew Bailey said the bank would continue buying government bonds this year but added negative yields would negatively impact company savings and investments.

UK inflation will stay below the 2% target but will initially flare in the short term due to public support measures, he said.

