US Markets

UK's GCHQ spy chief: We must broaden out and speed up to catch the future

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Jack Stubbs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

The head of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday that the spy agency was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology.

By Guy Faulconbridge and Jack Stubbs

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The head of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency said on Wednesday that the spy agency was seeking to engage more with business to harness top cyber talent behind programmes to accelerate world-class technology.

"We have a whole range of accelerator programmes ... and we're looking to do much more of that," Jeremy Fleming told the Atlantic Future Forum. "Defence becomes: how good are we at looking after our emerging technologies?"

"We are trying to create ecosystems that bring in academia. They encompass start-ups, they bring venture capital, they bring business expertise and from time to time they also bring deep technical covert knowledge from GCHQ," Fleming said.

Fleming, a former MI5 officer who has headed GCHQ since 2017, outlined a future that was heavily reliant on data and technology.

"We need to have a different debate with our publics, with our government, our parliament but also between allies on how we use that data and what privacy really means today," Fleming said.

He said his organisation was not diverse enough, with far too few people from ethnic minorities.

"In my business, we are not nearly diverse enough," he said. "I'm interested in attracting a different set of minds."

Asked what kept him awake at night, Fleming, said one of his top concerns was that the security and defence services were able to organise themselves quickly enough to defend against the full range of modern security threats.

"I do worry that we are coming together quickly enough to produce the institutions, the global alliances that are going to take on the mantle from the (post-war) Bretton Woods system and really see us into this digital and technology age," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular