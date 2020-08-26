UK's Gatwick Airport to cut up to 600 jobs amid travel slump

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gatwick Airport, Britain's no.2 airport to the south of London, said it needed to axe up to 600 jobs, or 24% of its workforce, because of the travel slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gatwick, which is owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said in a statement on Wednesday that it was only operating about 20% of last year's flights and would now start formal consultations on job cuts.

