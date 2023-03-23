UK's gambling regulator fines 32 Red, Platinum Gaming $8.8 mln

March 23, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - UK's Gambling Commission said it imposed a 7.1 million pounds ($8.8 million) penalty on online operators 32Red Ltd and Platinum Gaming Ltd, which are part of Kindred Group Plc KINDsdb.ST, for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

32Red, which runs 32red.com, will pay a 4.2 million pounds fine, while Platinum Gaming, which runs unibet.co.uk, will pay 2.9 million pounds, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8113 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

