UK's Galliford Try says construction business performing well

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain's Galliford Try GFRD.L said on Thursday its business had performed well in the first half as it won new construction contracts after the sale of its residential business.

Cowley-based Galliford, which sold its residential arm to Vistry Group VTYV.L, previously known as Bovis Homes, said its current order book stands at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.19 billion), the builder said.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

