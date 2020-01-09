UK's Galliford Try says construction business performing well

Britain's Galliford Try said on Thursday its business had performed well in the first half as it won new construction contracts after the sale of its residential business.

Cowley-based Galliford, which sold its residential arm to Vistry Group VTYV.L, previously known as Bovis Homes, said its current order book stands at 3.2 billion pounds ($4.19 billion), the builder said.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

