UK's G4S rejects takeover offer from Allied Universal

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British private security firm G4S Plc GFS.L on Tuesday rejected a takeover proposal from U.S. rival Allied Universal Security Services, saying that the highly conditional offer of 210 pence per share significantly undervalues the company.

The announcement from G4S, which is also currently in a hostile takeover battle with Canada's GardaWorld, was first reported by Bloomberg News on Monday.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

