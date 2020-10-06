UK's FTSE slides as pound firms; Restaurant Group jumps

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A firming pound drove UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after a three-day run of gains, while Restaurant Group surged after it forecast upbeat sales numbers.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A firming pound drove UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after a three-day run of gains, while Restaurant Group surged after it forecast upbeat sales numbers.

The blue-chip index .FTSE dropped 0.4% and lagged its European peers as the sterling rose above $1.30 per dollar level, with investors scaling back bets on UK interest rates turning negative. GBP/

Midcap stocks .FTMC were flat, as gains in consumer and industrial firms offset losses in healthcare companies.

Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group RTN.L gained 8.4% after it unveiled improved like-for-like sales numbers for the period since the start of July.

Premier Oil PMO.L jumped 13.4% after it reached an all-share merger deal with oil exploration and production company Chrysaor.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMO NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters