UK's FTSE slides as pound firms; Restaurant Group jumps

FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A firming pound drove UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after a three-day run of gains, while Restaurant Group surged after it forecast upbeat sales numbers.

The blue-chip index .FTSE dropped 0.4% and lagged its European peers as the sterling rose above $1.30 per dollar level, with investors scaling back bets on UK interest rates turning negative. GBP/

Midcap stocks .FTMC were flat, as gains in consumer and industrial firms offset losses in healthcare companies.

Frankie and Benny's owner Restaurant Group RTN.L gained 8.4% after it unveiled improved like-for-like sales numbers for the period since the start of July.

Premier Oil PMO.L jumped 13.4% after it reached an all-share merger deal with oil exploration and production company Chrysaor.

