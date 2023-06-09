News & Insights

UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on AstraZeneca boost; Network International shines

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

June 09, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

June 9 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday boosted by AztraZeneca gains after the drugmaker got U.S. regulator's nod for an experimental antibody, while payments provider Network International surged on reaching an agreement to be taken private.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE benchmark index rose 0.1% as of 0711 GMT, boosted by a 0.8% gain in AstraZeneca AZN.L after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers backed the use of the drug maker and partner Sanofi's SASY.PA experimental antibody to prevent respiratory infections in infants.

The broader healthcare sector .FTNMX201030 added 0.6%.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC midcap index, however, shed 0.2%.

Network International NETW.L jumped 5.6%, after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO said it had reached an agreement with the payments provider for a cash offer of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.76 billion).

Bucking the trend, the chemicals sector .FTNMX552010 shed 6.8%, dragged down by Croda International CRDA.L falling a 11.3% to hit a near three-year low, after the chemicals firm forecast annual profit before tax below expectations.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

