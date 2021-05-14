UK's fraud watchdog investigates GFG Alliance

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that it was investigating Gupta Family Group Alliance, including its financing arrangements with collapsed Greensill Capital.

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Friday that it was investigating Gupta Family Group Alliance, including its financing arrangements with collapsed Greensill Capital.

"The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG), including its financing arrangements with Greensill Capital UK Ltd," the SFO said in a statement.

A representative of GFG Alliance, steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's family conglomerate, said the group had no immediate comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More