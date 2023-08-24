UK's fraud watchdog drops 10-year probe into Kazakh miner ENRC

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a decade-long criminal investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at Kazakh miner ENRC, the agency said on Thursday.

The former FTSE 100 company had been under investigation since 2013 in relation to the suspected payment of bribes to secure access to mining contracts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 2009 and 2012.

The SFO on Thursday updated a page on its website relating to its ENRC probe, stating that it had closed its investigation.

"In August 2023, following our latest review of the investigation, we concluded that we have insufficient admissible evidence to prosecute, and closed the case," the page said.

An SFO spokesperson declined to comment on the development. An ENRC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

