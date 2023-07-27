UK's Frasers Group sees more profit growth this year

Adds forecast in lead, background in paragraphs 3 and 5

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British sportswear and clothing retailer Frasers Group FRAS.Lsaid it expected profit to grow by at least 5% in the current financial year after it posted a 40% rise in annual profit for the 12 months to the end of April.

Adjusted pretax profit came in at 478.1 million pounds ($619 million), towards the higher end of its forecast range for it to come in between 450-500 million pounds.

The FTSE 100-listed firm, formerly called Sports Direct, was founded by Mike Ashley, a former squash coach turned retail billionaire and owns brands including House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Jack Wills.

Frasers said it would see further strong profit progress this year, and that it expected adjusted pretax profit in the range of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds, which would represent "strong underlying trading profit progression" given that the contribution from property will be lower.

The group has recently bought shares in electrical retailers Currys CURY.L and AO World AO.L and fashion seller Boohoo BOOH.L, adding to its portfolio of stakes in Boohoo rival ASOS ASOS.L, German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE, clothing retailer N Brown BWNG.L and luxury brand Mulberry MUL.L.

Michael Murray, Ashley's son-in-law, has been Frasers CEO since last year. Ashley still owns 72% of Frasers' equity.

($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Andy Bruce and Kate Holton)

