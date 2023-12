LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Frasers FRAS.L, the British sportswear and apparel retailer controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday it has purchased online fashion retailer MATCHES, paying 52 million pounds ($66 million) to Apax Partners.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

