UK's Frasers buys 18.9% stake in AO World and agrees partnership

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers Group FRAS.L has forged a strategic partnership with AO World AO.L after acquiring an 18.9% stake in the online electricals retailer.

Frasers, majority owned by Mike Ashley, has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.

It said on Monday it had spent 75 million pounds ($94.3 million) buying 109.4 million AO shares at 68 pence.

"Frasers will benefit from AO's valuable know-how in electricals and two-man delivery, helping us to drive growth in our bulk equipment and homeware ranges," Frasers CEO Michael Murray said.

"In turn, AO will have the opportunity to benefit from Frasers' expertise and ecosystem."

John Roberts, the founder and CEO of AO, said the partnership had "significant potential".

Shares in AO closed Friday at 69.55 pence, valuing the group at 401 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7952 pounds)

