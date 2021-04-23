UK's FirstGroup to sell two North American bus businesses for $4.6 bln

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British transport operator FirstGroup said on Friday it has agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.57 billion), adding that it will return 365 million pounds of the proceeds to shareholders.

April 23 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup FGP.L said on Friday it has agreed to sell two North American bus businesses to EQT Infrastructure for 3.3 billion pounds ($4.57 billion), adding that it will return 365 million pounds of the proceeds to shareholders.

Around 1.34 billion pounds from the sale of First Student and First Transit, which was reported overnight by Sky News, will be used to cut debt and de-risk other liabilities, FirstGroup said.

($1 = 0.7214 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters