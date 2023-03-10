UK's FirstGroup sees higher profits on bus passenger boost

March 10, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British transport operator FirstGroup FGP.L said profit for its current financial year would come in ahead of forecasts, boosted by higher numbers of people travelling on its buses.

