UK's FirstGroup rejects latest takeover approach from private-equity firm

June 9 (Reuters) - British transport firm FirstGroup Plc FGP.L said on Thursday it had rejected the latest takeover approach by private equity firm I Squared for 118 pence per share in cash and a contingent right of up to 45.6 pence apiece.

The London-listed company said the cash component "significantly undervalues FirstGroup's continuing operations and its future prospects" while the contingent right "does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty."

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.