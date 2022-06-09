US Markets

UK's FirstGroup rejects latest takeover approach from private-equity firm

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

British transport firm FirstGroup Plc said on Thursday it had rejected the latest takeover approach by private equity firm I Squared for 118 pence per share in cash and a contingent right of up to 45.6 pence apiece.

The London-listed company said the cash component "significantly undervalues FirstGroup's continuing operations and its future prospects" while the contingent right "does not provide shareholders with sufficient certainty."

