UK's FirstGroup names Graham Sutherland as new CEO

April 20 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup Plc FGP.L named Graham Sutherland, former head of telecommunications company KCOM Group, as its new chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Sutherland will assume office from May 16, succeeding Matthew Gregory, who stepped down last year following pressure from FirstGroup's largest shareholder.

FirstGroup Executive Chairman David Martin will resume his role as non-executive chair from July.

