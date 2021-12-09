US Markets

UK's FirstGroup flags uncertainty in recovery pace amid new restrictions

Contributors
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

British transport company FirstGroup warned on Thursday of uncertainty in its recovery pace because of new restrictions imposed in England to fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant, with passenger numbers on its buses slipping in recent weeks.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup FGP.L warned on Thursday of uncertainty in its recovery pace because of new restrictions imposed in England to fight off the Omicron coronavirus variant, with passenger numbers on its buses slipping in recent weeks.

The company, which reported higher first-half profit as compared with the lockdown-hit 2020, said passenger volumes at its First Bus operations were 71% of its 2019 levels on average in recent weeks, representing a slowdown in the rate of improvement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBIZ

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular