UK's financial regulator probes breaches at Revolution Beauty

July 21 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L said on Friday UK's financial regulator is investigating potential breaches over "certain matters" between July 2021 to September 2022.

The company, which sells makeup and skin care, said last month that it had sent a letter of claim to founder and former CEO Adam Minto in May, alleging he breached fiduciary and other duties.

Revolution Beauty did not provide further details and it was not immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the company's allegations about its former CEO.

The company said it was cooperating fully with the Financial Conduct Authority.

An independent probe into the company's accounts had found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO.

Earlier this week, CEO Bob Holt and Chairman Derek Zissman agreed to step down as part of a settlement deal with top shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L over board changes.

