News & Insights

Markets
REVB

UK's financial regulator probes breaches at Revolution Beauty

July 21, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 5 & 6

July 21 (Reuters) - Revolution Beauty Group REVB.L said on Friday UK's financial regulator is investigating potential breaches over "certain matters" between July 2021 to September 2022.

The company, which sells makeup and skin care, said last month that it had sent a letter of claim to founder and former CEO Adam Minto in May, alleging he breached fiduciary and other duties.

Revolution Beauty did not provide further details and it was not immediately clear whether the investigation was linked to the company's allegations about its former CEO.

The company said it was cooperating fully with the Financial Conduct Authority.

An independent probe into the company's accounts had found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO.

Earlier this week, CEO Bob Holt and Chairman Derek Zissman agreed to step down as part of a settlement deal with top shareholder Boohoo BOOH.L over board changes.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REVB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.