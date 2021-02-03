US Markets

UK's Ferguson sees additional New York listing effective in March

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Ferguson said on Wednesday it expects its additional share listing on the New York Stock Exchange to be effective in early March, as the plumbing parts distributor starts the process of registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ferguson FERG.L said on Wednesday it expects its additional share listing on the New York Stock Exchange to be effective in early March, as the plumbing parts distributor starts the process of registering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which will retain its listing on London, said its American Depositary Receipts will be terminated as a result of the stock listing.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular