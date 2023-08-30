UK's FCA temporarily suspends Superdry's shares on request

Adds details from Superdry's statement in paragraph 3-4, background

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has temporarily suspended the listing of Superdry Plc's SDRY.L ordinary shares of 5 pence each on request, the fashion retailer said on Wednesday.

The company said its annual results would be delayed and that it had requested the suspension of trading in its shares as it works with its auditor RSM UK Audit LLP.

"The board confirms that the delay is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the company," Superdry said in a statement.

Superdry had been looking to raise funds since April, battling a cash crunch and subdued demand for its spring-summer items amid a cost of living crisis.

Earlier this month, it secured additional funding of up to 25 million pounds ($31.58 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital.

($1 = 0.7916 pounds)

