News & Insights

UK's FCA temporarily suspends Superdry's shares on request

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 30, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details from Superdry's statement in paragraph 3-4, background

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has temporarily suspended the listing of Superdry Plc's SDRY.L ordinary shares of 5 pence each on request, the fashion retailer said on Wednesday.

The company said its annual results would be delayed and that it had requested the suspension of trading in its shares as it works with its auditor RSM UK Audit LLP.

"The board confirms that the delay is a result of normal procedures taking longer than anticipated during the first year that RSM are auditing the company," Superdry said in a statement.

Superdry had been looking to raise funds since April, battling a cash crunch and subdued demand for its spring-summer items amid a cost of living crisis.

Earlier this month, it secured additional funding of up to 25 million pounds ($31.58 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital.

($1 = 0.7916 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.