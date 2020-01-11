UK's FCA reviews authorised corporate directors after Woodford collapse

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's financial markets watchdog is reviewing the effectiveness of so-called host authorised corporate directors (ACDs) after the collapse of British money manager Neil Woodford's 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) equity income fund.

"We have begun a review of the effectiveness of fund governance standards at firms that act as so-called 'Host Authorised Corporate Directors' for asset managers," the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement on Saturday.

ACDs are meant to ensure fund managers stick to their investment mandates and follow the rules.

($1 = 0.7658 pounds)

